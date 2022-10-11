IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • G7 leaders call Russian strikes in Ukraine that killed 19 people ‘war crimes’

    04:59

  • Dasha Burns after Fetterman sit down: 'It was very different' from May

    04:33

  • Ohio Senate candidates spar: ‘Toeing the party line’ vs. ‘a pain in the rear end to Nancy Pelosi’

    01:50

  • Republican Sen. Cotton criticizes Democrats for making election about ‘Walker’s past’

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Hispanic journalists share their stories on coming to America, sacrificing for a better life

    02:22

  • Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments

    04:09

  • Jury seated in trial of Steele dossier source Igor Danchenko

    02:32

  • How the closing of small, rural hospitals is contributing to a bigger maternal health crisis 

    03:53

  • How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

    01:49

  • Search for missing Georgia one-year-old intensifies

    02:33

  • Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial begins in LA

    04:03

  • Kanye West suspended from Twitter, Instagram over antisemitic comments 

    05:39

  • Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking

    01:25

  • European soccer players face series of racist incidents caused by fans

    03:56

  • Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal

    00:42

  • Protests in Iran ‘cut across traditional dividing lines’

    06:31

  • Full Panel: Reaction to Tuberville remarks are now part of the ‘Republican playbook’

    08:41

  • Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations

    04:00

  • Russia’s new commander for Ukraine is known for being ‘brutal’

    07:02

NBC News NOW

'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

02:27

Angela Lansbury, "Murder, She Wrote" and "Beauty and the Beast" star, has died at 96-year-old. Lansbury “died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her children said in a statement.Oct. 11, 2022

  • G7 leaders call Russian strikes in Ukraine that killed 19 people ‘war crimes’

    04:59

  • Dasha Burns after Fetterman sit down: 'It was very different' from May

    04:33

  • Ohio Senate candidates spar: ‘Toeing the party line’ vs. ‘a pain in the rear end to Nancy Pelosi’

    01:50

  • Republican Sen. Cotton criticizes Democrats for making election about ‘Walker’s past’

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Hispanic journalists share their stories on coming to America, sacrificing for a better life

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All