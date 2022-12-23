IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    100+ million Americans under winter weather alerts

    03:12

  • Holiday travel in chaos amid monstrous winter storm

    03:13

  • Millions under winter weather alerts as powerful storm sweeps U.S. ahead of holidays

    06:33

  • 'Coldest Christmas in decades': Arctic blast making travel increasingly dangerous

    03:17

  • Boston mayor warns of dangerously low temperatures during winter storm

    01:46

  • 'It really freezes your nose hairs': Wyoming residents brace for extreme temperatures

    01:42

  • ‘Stay home’: Kansas state trooper warns drivers

    00:43

  • Major winter storm brings plunging temperatures and gusting winds to millions

    03:43

  • Arctic blast causes travel chaos across U.S. days before Christmas

    04:13

  • How will the winter storm system impact package deliveries?

    04:11

  • Millions placed under winter storm watches, advisories, wind chill alerts

    01:44

  • 107 million across U.S. under winter alerts as holiday travel begins

    02:04

  • Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south

    02:33

  • Kentucky governor declares state of emergency, warns of 'dangerous' cold

    00:50

  • Texans brace for freezing temperatures

    01:50

  • Winter storm puts increased pressure on holiday shoppers

    01:34

  • What to expect on the road amid severe winter weather this holiday season

    03:02

  • California braces for aftershocks after 6.4 magnitude earthquake

    02:14

  • Heavy snow, freezing rain set to impact millions before the holiday

    01:10

NBC News NOW

'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.

04:24

At least eight states across the Great Plains and the Midwest have active blizzard warnings in place bringing bone-chilling temperatures and heavy rain. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest from Chicago on the storm forecasters are calling “once-in-a-generation.”Dec. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    100+ million Americans under winter weather alerts

    03:12

  • Holiday travel in chaos amid monstrous winter storm

    03:13

  • Millions under winter weather alerts as powerful storm sweeps U.S. ahead of holidays

    06:33

  • 'Coldest Christmas in decades': Arctic blast making travel increasingly dangerous

    03:17

  • Boston mayor warns of dangerously low temperatures during winter storm

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All