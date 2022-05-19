IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison

00:23

Martin Shkreli known as the “Pharma bro” was released early from prison, posting a selfie after getting out. Shkreli served part of a seven-year sentence after being convicted of securities fraud. May 19, 2022

