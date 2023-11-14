IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

NBC News NOW

'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

Jacob Chansley, the 'Qanon Shaman' who served time in prison for his role in the January 6th assault on the Capitol, is running for Congress in Arizona.Nov. 14, 2023

