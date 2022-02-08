Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’
04:24
As Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the British throne, she shows major support for her daughter-in-law Camilla, saying that she will be "Queen Consort" when Charles is crowned king. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more on the story including two other members of the royal family who are noticeably absent from the historic celebration. Feb. 8, 2022
Stacey Abrams faces backlash after maskless photo with students
02:34
Now Playing
Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’
04:24
UP NEXT
LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts
06:25
‘#VeryAsian’ going viral after news anchor receives anti-Asian voicemail
05:16
A look inside the metaverse
02:18
Federal hate crime trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to focus on race