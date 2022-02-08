IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’

Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’

As Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the British throne, she shows major support for her daughter-in-law Camilla, saying that she will be "Queen Consort" when Charles is crowned king. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more on the story including two other members of the royal family who are noticeably absent from the historic celebration. Feb. 8, 2022

