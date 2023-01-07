'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years for wire fraud

Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court02:53
From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy07:14
- Now Playing
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years for wire fraud03:01
- UP NEXT
Six-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher was shot00:22
Shootings target homes, office of New Mexico politicians02:40
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in fraud case00:21
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case00:46
Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect03:10
Multiple people shot in Miami Gardens, Florida00:28
Mexico faces violence after son of 'El Chapo' captured02:37
Police: Utah father killed family of eight in murder-suicide03:27
Eight family members found dead inside Utah home00:54
Newly released video shows chaos during NYC subway shooting02:35
Attacker chews off man's ear on Oregon train platform01:52
Family of 8 found dead in Utah home00:43
How bloggers shaped the Tory Lanez trial06:06
Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app01:16
First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri00:49
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Tesla drove off California cliff02:30
N.Y. Congressman-elect Santos to take office despite campaign controversy03:06
Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court02:53
From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy07:14
- Now Playing
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years for wire fraud03:01
- UP NEXT
Six-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher was shot00:22
Shootings target homes, office of New Mexico politicians02:40
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in fraud case00:21
Play All