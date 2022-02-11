High school history teacher makes his screenwriting debut
05:15
High school history teacher Eric Goren talks about his new movie “Supercool,” which started as notes on a napkin before turning into a screenplay. Fifteen years after he started writing, his idea is now a movie premiering on streaming platforms and over a dozen theaters across the country.Feb. 11, 2022
