FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: ‘Tarot’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actor Avantika speaks about challenging stereotypes

- UP NEXT
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Rosie Perez24:58
SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters05:26
Watch Duff Goldman play a cookie king in ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’01:33
Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'24:37
Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 10402:37
Ana de Armas on her Oscar-nominated role in ‘Blonde’07:59
People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen01:20
Olivia Wilde addresses rumors of a feud with Florence Pugh00:53
George Clooney and Julia Roberts joke about on-screen kiss00:55
See a first look for new Mila Kunis movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive'01:19
Regina Hall shares the life event that pushed her to pursue acting08:02
Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with new nostalgic video01:17
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 movie tickets this Saturday00:51
‘Rings of Power’ stars talk joining ‘Lord of the Rings’ universe03:30
Spinoff film in the works for ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’00:33
Priscilla Presley talks Elvis’ legacy, reacts to Baz Luhrmann biopic05:10
Warner Bros. won’t release new ‘Batgirl’ movie on any platforms01:23
See an exclusive first look at the new Princess Diana documentary01:12
New trailer released for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’01:15
George Clooney, U2 among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees01:38
- UP NEXT
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Rosie Perez24:58
SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters05:26
Watch Duff Goldman play a cookie king in ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’01:33
Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'24:37
Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 10402:37
Ana de Armas on her Oscar-nominated role in ‘Blonde’07:59
Play All