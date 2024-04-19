IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love
April 19, 202405:22
    New series 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love

New series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love

It’s been nearly 80 years since the end of the Holocaust, but the harrowing experiences of survivors are still coming to light. One of those stories is the focus of a new Peacock series, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” inspired by the true story of two survivors who met and fell in love in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers spoke with actor Jonah Hauer-King about his role in the series.April 19, 2024

    New series 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love

