'Tinder Swindler' being sued by Leviev family over impersonation
00:27
Shimon Hayut, subject of Netfix's "The Tinder Swindler," is being sued by the Leviev family for claiming to be a member of the Israeli diamond magnate family in order to scam women he met on dating apps. March 2, 2022
How an app is connecting diners to Black-owned restaurants nationwide
02:18
Bob Baffert suing Churchill Downs over suspension after failed drug test of Medina Spirit
00:23
Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids
02:30
Now Playing
'Tinder Swindler' being sued by Leviev family over impersonation
00:27
UP NEXT
New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family
04:30
‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member