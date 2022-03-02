IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How an app is connecting diners to Black-owned restaurants nationwide

    02:18

  • Bob Baffert suing Churchill Downs over suspension after failed drug test of Medina Spirit

    00:23

  • Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    'Tinder Swindler' being sued by Leviev family over impersonation

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family

    04:30

  • ‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member

    03:30

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25

  • How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech

    04:19

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day

    05:12

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

  • ‘I’d love to bring it closer to home’: Texas voters react to Biden State of the Union

    06:15

  • Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46

  • Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

    02:14

  • Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02

  • Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 

    03:23

NBC News NOW

'Tinder Swindler' being sued by Leviev family over impersonation

00:27

Shimon Hayut, subject of Netfix's "The Tinder Swindler," is being sued by the Leviev family for claiming to be a member of the Israeli diamond magnate family in order to scam women he met on dating apps. March 2, 2022

  • How an app is connecting diners to Black-owned restaurants nationwide

    02:18

  • Bob Baffert suing Churchill Downs over suspension after failed drug test of Medina Spirit

    00:23

  • Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    'Tinder Swindler' being sued by Leviev family over impersonation

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family

    04:30

  • ‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member

    03:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All