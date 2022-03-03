‘This is something we need to do’: Ukrainian-American explains decision to join fight against Russia
04:40
Many Ukrainian-Americans living the U.S. are worried about loved ones in Ukraine, but some are weighing whether to return to their home country to fight against the invading Russian forces. Maria, a Chicago woman who plans to travel to Ukraine to join the fight, explains what made her decide to travel to the frontlines and defend her country. March 3, 2022
