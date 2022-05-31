IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

02:40

In the U.S., unretirement is on the rise with roughly 1.7 million retired people deciding to return to the workforce last month. NBC News’ Jacob Ward takes a look at the trend of why these Americans are choosing to go back to their jobs.May 31, 2022

