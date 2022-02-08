‘#VeryAsian’ going viral after news anchor receives anti-Asian voicemail
05:16
The hashtag “very Asian” is trending on Twitter after a news viewer left a voicemail telling a local reporter to keep her culture to herself. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more the viral movement that has united people across the country even getting the attention of talk show host Ellen Degeneres. Feb. 8, 2022
