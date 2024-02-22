IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘We care about each other’: Seniors find community through line dancing
Feb. 22, 202402:51
NBC's Kate Snow sat down with Linda Green, who teaches a weekly line dancing class in at the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Health Center in Cleveland, on how she caters her classes to the seniors that attend. Senior members of the clinic say that they found a sense of community and friendship through connecting for their weekly classes.Feb. 22, 2024

