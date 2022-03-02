‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member
Ukrainian Parliament Member Inna Sovsun joins News NOW from Kyiv, Ukraine, to share how her country is coping amid the invasion from the Russian military and what message Ukrainians have for the world as Russia intensifies its attacks on the country’s key cities. March 2, 2022
New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family
