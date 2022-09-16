IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app

'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app

New scrutiny surrounds the release of 38-year-old Pankaj Bhasin known as the “werewolf killer” who fatally stabbed a stranger 50 times in 2018. The Virginia man has been barred from using social media after downplaying his violent past in an online dating profile. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports. Sept. 16, 2022

    'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app

