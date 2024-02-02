IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim contestant guessed correct answer

02:38

A "Wheel of Fortune" episode ended in controversy after fans believe that a contestant who lost a round actually got the answer correct. Fans of the show took to social media to express their frustration for the contestant who they believe said the winning phrase, "pink orchid."   Feb. 2, 2024

