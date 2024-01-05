IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Women seeking jobs with fertility benefits

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

    03:11

  • Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42

  • Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school

    02:34

  • White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

    01:37

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    02:39

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?

    04:36

  • Father and son charged in connection with pregnant Texas teen's death

    01:51

  • Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue

    06:10

  • Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon

    01:36

  • Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing

    01:41

  • Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill’s mansion catches fire

    01:37

  • Court documents in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit released

    06:02

NBC News NOW

Women seeking jobs with fertility benefits

03:20

Some women are choosing their jobs based off of the fertility benefits offered by the company. Starbucks and Amazon are just two of the companies some women are choosing that offer coverage for in vitro fertilization services. Jan. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Women seeking jobs with fertility benefits

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

    03:11

  • Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All