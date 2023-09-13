IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    10,000 people missing and feared dead after floods sweeps Libya

10,000 people missing and feared dead after floods sweeps Libya

Up to 10,000 people are missing and feared dead after a severe storm brought a devastating surge of floodwaters across the country’s east. NBC News’ Ellison Barber has more. Sept. 13, 2023

