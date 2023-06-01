IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments

    07:35

  • From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

    07:14

  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses mental health

    04:38

  • American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield

    28:22

  • Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war

    08:26

  • How retired Green Beret's nonprofit helps veterans through sports

    04:18

  • Veteran couple dedicates their life to help Ukraine, Afghanistan

    07:00

  • Veteran captures photos and stories of the ‘greatest generation’

    03:43

  • WWII hero pilot who made ultimate sacrifice honored in France

    02:41

  • Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse

    04:08

  • Senate passes PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

    03:30

  • Schumer celebrates passage of veterans health care bill

    02:06

  • Senate passes bill benefitting veterans exposed to burn pits

    00:19

  • 102-year-old WWII vet to receive Congressional Gold Medal

    01:15

  • One-on-one with Jason Kander

    07:13

  • 2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missing

    02:26

  • U.S. veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13

  • Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks

    04:44

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

NBC News NOW

102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy

02:14

After nearly 80 years, a 102-year-old World War II veteran will return to Normandy for the 79th anniversary of D-Day. Richard Stewart, who served in a segregated Army unit, was only one of 2,000 Black soldiers deployed.June 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments

    07:35

  • From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

    07:14

  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses mental health

    04:38

  • American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield

    28:22

  • Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war

    08:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All