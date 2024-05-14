IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
106-year-old Texas man takes back oldest skydiver record
May 14, 202401:46
World War II veteran Al Blaschke took back the title of oldest tandem skydiver last November when he jumped 9,000 feet with Texas Governor Greg Abbott last November. Now, Guinness World Records has made that attempt official.May 14, 2024

