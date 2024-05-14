106-year-old Texas man takes back oldest skydiver record

- Now Playing
106-year-old Texas man takes back oldest skydiver record01:46
- UP NEXT
Archewell Foundation found delinquent over unpaid fees02:04
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City02:49
San Francisco could ban firefighters' uniforms over cancer risk02:51
Teen gunman tries to enter church during communion ceremony, police say01:43
Section of Baltimore bridge brought down in controlled explosion01:29
College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions01:59
Dozens rush to Connecticut farm to help horses stuck in mud01:25
How lawmakers are preventing AI-generated nude photos from exploiting teens05:06
Why demolition crews plan to detonate parts of the Baltimore bridge02:05
Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity03:19
Michael Cohen to be a crucial witness for the prosecution in Trump’s hush money trial01:20
Man has a mural painted of his boat 'hidden' behind a fence on his driveway00:50
Florida authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a boat struck a water-skier01:01
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the meteoric rise of women’s basketball03:18
Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake01:27
McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices01:50
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide01:38
Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial02:02
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech01:30
- Now Playing
106-year-old Texas man takes back oldest skydiver record01:46
- UP NEXT
Archewell Foundation found delinquent over unpaid fees02:04
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City02:49
San Francisco could ban firefighters' uniforms over cancer risk02:51
Teen gunman tries to enter church during communion ceremony, police say01:43
Section of Baltimore bridge brought down in controlled explosion01:29
Play All