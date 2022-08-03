11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

- Now Playing
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour02:28
- UP NEXT
2016: Vin Scully talks love from fans before final regular season game at Dodger Stadium03:36
Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe02:50
Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension01:30
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games00:26
LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’: See an exclusive sneak peek00:59
Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour03:15
Aaron Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage from ‘Con Air’00:54
Brittney Griner expected to testify in Russian court01:20
Museum honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson opens in New York City01:50
WWE star Roman Reigns talks SummerSlam matchup, family life04:12
Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland02:36
Meet a woman vying for the top spot in this weekend’s Tour de France04:01
Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight01:26
Arm wrestling league builds not only muscle, but community04:03
CIA director William Burns talks support for Ukraine, Brittney Griner02:14
Lara Price describes her career as one of the longest-tenured female executives in basketball05:57
Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale01:31
Prince Harry sits down with Chloe Kim to talk about mental health01:03
Djokovic wagers dinner with Kyrgios before tennis final: Winner pays01:52
- Now Playing
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour02:28
- UP NEXT
2016: Vin Scully talks love from fans before final regular season game at Dodger Stadium03:36
Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe02:50
Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension01:30
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games00:26
LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’: See an exclusive sneak peek00:59
Play All