NBC News NOW

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

02:28

Eleven golfers working the LIV golf circuit, including Phil Mickelson, have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour following suspensions. The suit alleges the PGA used their control of the golf market to tank their controversial LIV Golf series competitors. NBC Sports host Corey Robinson reports. Aug. 3, 2022

