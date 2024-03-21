11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

Biden pledges billions of dollars in tech grants to Intel03:30
15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer01:57
U.S. citizens fleeing Haiti land in Florida02:24
- Now Playing
11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother04:43
- UP NEXT
Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say03:11
Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death03:08
Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters02:49
Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor02:46
Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury03:01
Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro indicted04:28
Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach02:03
Cyclists in Washington State fight off cougar to save friend02:30
LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods02:51
Hundreds in Cuba protest amid worsening economic crisis05:07
Florida deputy fatally shoots man after being dragged by suspect's car02:25
Cara Delevingne's California home destroyed by massive fire03:01
Security guard moved to tears after students surprise him with trip to Nigeria02:25
Kentucky college student hospitalized over mystery injuries02:09
No charges made in New York City subway shooting as police cite self-defense03:29
Haitian Americans fearing for relatives amid violence in homeland04:41
Biden pledges billions of dollars in tech grants to Intel03:30
15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer01:57
U.S. citizens fleeing Haiti land in Florida02:24
- Now Playing
11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother04:43
- UP NEXT
Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say03:11
Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death03:08
Play All