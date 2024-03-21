IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 
March 21, 202404:43

    04:43
04:43

11-year-old Jayden Perkins was stabbed to death while trying to his pregnant mother during a home invasion. NBC News' Adrienne Broaddus lays out the details of the case and explains the outrage over the discrepancies between the stabbing suspect's criminal history and why he was set free. March 21, 2024

    04:43
