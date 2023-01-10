IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
118th Congress considered to be one of most diverse in American history

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have now been officially sworn in, which including 82 new faces. NBC’s Hallie Jackson takes a look at what is considered to be one of the most diverse Congresses in American history and how those of different ages, races, and genders all got there. Jan. 10, 2023

