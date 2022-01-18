13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition04:39
Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages 02:15
Now Playing
13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school02:26
UP NEXT
Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga02:34
New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker03:44
Trump takes aim at Florida Governor DeSantis04:09
Cause of train derailment in L.A. under investigation amidst train looting issue02:50
California's Salton Sea is a potential hotspot for lithium production05:29
Dr. Bernice King urges Americans to use their voice03:16
Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge05:38
How new voting restrictions could impact Black and Brown communities nationwide04:57
How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge04:04
Black women look to make historic gains in 2022 midterm elections02:42
Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation04:27
Italian villa could become most expensive property ever sold03:22
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights05:16
U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked03:08
Why the Texas hostage-taker was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui02:52
Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout05:14
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform08:03
13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school02:26
Students in Connecticut are mourning the loss of a 13-year-old classmate. NBC News’ Pricilla Thompson explains how the young boy died after ingesting fentanyl at school. Jan. 18, 2022
Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition04:39
Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages 02:15
Now Playing
13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school02:26
UP NEXT
Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga02:34
New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker03:44
Trump takes aim at Florida Governor DeSantis04:09