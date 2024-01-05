IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    13-year-old meets Tetris creator after beating original game

    Original voice of Super Mario to step down after 30 years

  • ‘Immaculate Grid’ puts sports twist on ‘Wordle’ craze

  • Parents warn of gaming console with hidden racist and sexual content

  • Inside look at Universal Studios' 'Super Nintendo World'

  • Harry Potter video game faces backlash from LGBTQ community members

  • Ms. Pac-Man inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

  • A look inside the metaverse

  • New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal

  • Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout

  • PlayStation 5, X Box X, Nintendo Switch gaming systems hard to find due to shortage

  • Netflix subscribers have the option of playing five different mobile games

  • Class of 2020 grads are hosting commencement parties in Animal Crossing

  • Chess is being revived by online players and esport streamers

  • 'Fortnite' lawsuit puts spotlight on gaming Addiction

  • Leveling up: Esports scholarships offer gamers a new path to college

  • Raising 'theybies': Letting kids choose their gender

  • Meet online gaming's fast growing community: senior citizens

  • How grief affects your brain and what to do about it

  • Esports: Inside the world of competitive gaming

13-year-old meets Tetris creator after beating original game

13-year-old Willis Gibson, the first person to beat the original Tetris, is surprised by game creator Alexey Pajitnov during a Zoom interview with NBC News' Valerie Castro.Jan. 5, 2024

