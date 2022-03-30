IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet

NBC News NOW

14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet

02:27

A Tennessee teen was paralyzed after he and his family ran for cover during a deadly tornado. After having a fracture that involved nearly every vertebra in his back, the 14-year-old is now back on his feet. March 30, 2022

