14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet
02:27
A Tennessee teen was paralyzed after he and his family ran for cover during a deadly tornado. After having a fracture that involved nearly every vertebra in his back, the 14-year-old is now back on his feet. March 30, 2022
Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high
04:47
People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world
14:24
Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death
03:04
Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park
03:43
Honduras Supreme Court allows extradition of former president to U.S.
03:06
Now Playing
14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet