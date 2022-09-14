IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

15,000 Minnesota nurses strike for better pay, staff retention

03:12

The largest nurses' strike ever in Minnesota is now in its second day after contract negotiations stalled over the weekend. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports on how nurses are concerned about understaffing and low pay worsened by burnout through the pandemic. Sept. 14, 2022

