    17-year-old human trafficking victim ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family

17-year-old human trafficking victim ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family

03:43

A judge is clearing the prison sentence for a 17-year-old Iowa girl who stabbed and killed her alleged rapist. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how the girl is still facing consequences including a $150,000 payment to the alleged rapist’s family. Sept. 15, 2022

