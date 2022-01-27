18-year-old arrested for murder after botched kidnapping plot using Snapchat
An 18-year-old charged with murder has turned herself in after being on the run for a month. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how the teenager used the social media app Snapchat to make contact with the victim in a botched kidnapping plot. Jan. 27, 2022
