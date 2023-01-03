IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Bills safety receives CPR on field after tackle; game in Cincinnati is suspended

  • Mexican prison ambush leaves 17 dead with 25 inmates on the loose

    02:49
    19-year-old charged in New Year's Eve machete attack on NYPD

    01:53
    The ReGroup: Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    05:22

  • 28-year-old arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

    08:51

  • 'Today's news and arrest is a welcome one,' says University of Idaho president

    02:00

  • Suspect in Idaho student killings charged with four counts of first-degree murder

    02:21

  • Illinois county to proceed with end of cash bail

    05:18

  • Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police

    00:53

  • LA car stunts kill 24-year-old woman on Christmas

    03:12

  • Man arrested for fatally slashing two strangers in random New York City attacks

    01:44

  • Minnesota police arrest five after fatal Mall of America Shooting

    04:26

  • New video shows OnlyFans model moments after allegedly killing boyfriend

    03:11

  • Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

    01:54

  • Jury finds Tory Lanez guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    03:11

  • California woman guilty of stepfather's murder over nude photos

    02:03

  • Arkansas found buried under floorboards died after 'punishment'

    02:12

  • Search underway for Ohio kidnapping suspect, missing infant

    01:31

  • March 2021: New Jersey landlord accused of sex crimes against tenants

    01:29

  • Man disguised as officer shoots two inside D.C. youth facility

    01:07

  • Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter 

    02:29

19-year-old charged in New Year's Eve machete attack on NYPD

01:53

A 19-year-old man is now facing multiple charges after striking police officers with a machete near the scene of Time Square’s iconic ball drop. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more on why authorities say the suspect was already on their radar. Jan. 3, 2023

  

  

