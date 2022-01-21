19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zara Rutherford is now the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports more on the 19-year-old’s five-month journey circling the globe. Jan. 21, 2022
