190 million African children at risk from water-related crises

- Now Playing
190 million African children at risk from water-related crises03:11
- UP NEXT
Uganda passes bill banning people from identifying as LGBTQ+03:24
Cyclone Freddy continues to wreak havoc in Southeastern Africa02:15
Deadly storm Freddy strikes southern Africa for a second time01:02
Violence erupts in Nigeria after presidential election02:46
Jill Biden arrives in Namibia at start of five-day Africa trip01:32
‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan01:12
Pope Francis leaves Congo headed to South Sudan00:32
‘Your pain is my pain’: Pope Francis meets Congolese victims of conflict02:04
Pope Francis arrives in Democratic Republic of Congo01:23
Ancient Egyptian treasures unveiled after Giza tombs excavation01:34
Watch: Rwandan missile narrowly misses Congolese fighter jet00:43
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa01:08
Gunfire echoes around Mogadishu after al-Shabab fighters storm hotel00:35
Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP2700:49
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing03:05
Millions face food insecurity in Somalia's worst drought for 40 years01:30
Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP2700:55
Mass burial held in Tanzania for 19 victims of plane crash02:31
COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'01:04
- Now Playing
190 million African children at risk from water-related crises03:11
- UP NEXT
Uganda passes bill banning people from identifying as LGBTQ+03:24
Cyclone Freddy continues to wreak havoc in Southeastern Africa02:15
Deadly storm Freddy strikes southern Africa for a second time01:02
Violence erupts in Nigeria after presidential election02:46
Jill Biden arrives in Namibia at start of five-day Africa trip01:32
Play All