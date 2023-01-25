IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters

    05:26

  • Watch Duff Goldman play a cookie king in ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’

    01:33

  • Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'

    24:37

  • Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104

    02:37

  • Ana de Armas on her rise to stardom, portraying Marilyn Monroe

    07:59

  • People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen

    01:20

  • Olivia Wilde addresses rumors of a feud with Florence Pugh

    00:53

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts joke about on-screen kiss

    00:55

  • See a first look for new Mila Kunis movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive'

    01:19

  • Regina Hall shares the life event that pushed her to pursue acting

    08:02

  • Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with new nostalgic video

    01:17

  • National Cinema Day is bringing $3 movie tickets this Saturday

    00:51

  • ‘Rings of Power’ stars talk joining ‘Lord of the Rings’ universe

    03:30

  • Spinoff film in the works for ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

    00:33

  • Priscilla Presley talks Elvis’ legacy, reacts to Baz Luhrmann biopic

    05:10

  • Warner Bros. won’t release new ‘Batgirl’ movie on any platforms

    01:23

  • See an exclusive first look at the new Princess Diana documentary

    01:12

  • New trailer released for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

    01:15

  • George Clooney, U2 among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees

    01:38

  • Bruce Willis returns to iconic ‘Die Hard’ site

    01:11

NBC News NOW

2023 Oscar nominees announced

03:07

The 2023 Oscar nominations have been announced with the nominees who starred in everything from indie darlings to major blockbusters showcasing the range of movies this past year. With some making history before even earning the statue, NBC’s Joe Fryer has a closer look at those who made the cut and those who didn’t. Jan. 25, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters

    05:26

  • Watch Duff Goldman play a cookie king in ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’

    01:33

  • Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'

    24:37

  • Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104

    02:37

  • Ana de Armas on her rise to stardom, portraying Marilyn Monroe

    07:59

  • People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All