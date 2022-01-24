IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021

03:06

In 2021 a record number of officers were charged with murder or manslaughter with the highest number ever recorded at 21 officers. Activists say more action needs to be done to hold law enforcement accountable, NBC News' Erik Ortiz reports. Jan. 24, 2022

