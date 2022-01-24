21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021
In 2021 a record number of officers were charged with murder or manslaughter with the highest number ever recorded at 21 officers. Activists say more action needs to be done to hold law enforcement accountable, NBC News' Erik Ortiz reports. Jan. 24, 2022
