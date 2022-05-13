IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

21-year-old Russian soldier appears in court for first Ukraine war crimes trial

01:38

A Russian soldier appeared in court for the first war crimes trial from the war in Ukraine. The soldier, Vadim Shyshimarin, allegedly killed an unarmed Ukrainian civilian. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports from Kyiv.May 13, 2022

