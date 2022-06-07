IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct

03:20

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing new allegations of sexual misconduct and two dozen lawsuits just months after signing a record-breaking contract. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the latest details. Warning: Some of the allegations are graphic and disturbing. June 7, 2022

