24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct

New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning02:43
- Now Playing
24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct03:20
- UP NEXT
Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says03:17
Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed03:02
Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people02:28
No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis03:27
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners02:23
Hot air balloon collides with moving train in Wisconsin02:27
Admiral Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch01:54
Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months02:36
Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil01:52
At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents02:34
Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI in DOJ investigation02:36
Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial03:33
Officials arrest 41 people in $3.8 million shoplifting ring in New York02:42
Monkeypox virus spreads around world02:53
Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.03:11
Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial03:02
Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east02:01
New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning02:43
- Now Playing
24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct03:20
- UP NEXT
Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says03:17
Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed03:02
Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people02:28
No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis03:27
Play All