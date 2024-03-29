IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car
March 29, 202402:46
    25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car

25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car

25-year-old Lexie Alford has not only broken the world record as the youngest person to visit every country, but she was also the first to do so in an electric vehicle. NBC News' Priya Sridhar spoke with the young explorer on her "electric" journey.March 29, 2024

    25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car

