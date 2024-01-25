IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home

Three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead after a gathering at a friend's home to watch the last game in the regular season. NBC News' Steven Romo explains that the homeowner was not aware the bodies of his friends were right outside his door. The medical examiner has yet to release the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing. Jan. 25, 2024

