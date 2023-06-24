IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    More than 30 migrants feared dead in boat sinking off Canary Islands

    14-year-old boy killed while subway surfing in NYC

  • Bear sightings on the rise in California

  • San Francisco faces major store closures

  • Police track down man accused of kidnapping mother at gunpoint

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

  • Whistleblowers accuse DOJ of giving Hunter Biden special treatment

  • Death toll rises as violence in the West Bank continues

  • Schumer reveals plan to regulate AI

  • New York rabbis who caused deadly fire avoid jail time with a plea deal

  • At least 46 women killed in Honduras prison massacre

  •  U.S Olympian Laurie Hernandez becomes UNICEF ambassador

  • Shark bite disqualifies a caught marlin worth $3.5 million from contest

  • Four dead after fire erupts in NYC e-bike repair shop

  • Search for missing submersible a 'monumental' task

  • How Juneteenth was celebrated across the U.S.

  • Video shows rescue after house boat capsizes off Florida coast

  • Dog fatally stabbed in Central Park after verbal dispute

  • Ukraine troops seen killing Russian soldiers in trenches during counteroffensive

  • Florida man sentenced to 30 years after fatal texting and driving crash

More than 30 migrants feared dead in boat sinking off Canary Islands

More than 30 migrants are feared to be dead after a a boat en route to Spain's Canary Islands potentially sank. 227 people were previously rescued off the coast of the islands but dozens, that took the same route, are missing and feared dead. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports. June 24, 2023

