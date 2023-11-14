IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    4000 evacuating in Iceland under threat of volcanic eruption

    Controversial tent shelter for migrant families opens in NYC

  • New veteran-led suicide prevention program takes new approach

  • World War II veterans return to Normandy nearly 80 years later

  • Son of Hollywood executive arrested on suspicion of wife's murder

  • Video shows moment Tampa man appears to crash car into two police officers

  • 123 migrants rescued from abandoned trailer in central Mexico

  • Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles

  • 77-year-old charged in deadly Panama protest shooting

  • DOJ watchdog finds rats, moldy food inside Florida prison

  • Doctors save grandfather's life at Florida restaurant

  • Biden's drop in approval rates resemble Jimmy Carter primary

  • At least 45 U.S. service members possibly injured in Iran-backed attacks

  • Hezbollah's second in command warns of expanding conflict

  • Tensions over Israel-Hamas war on the rise in the U.S.

  • Colombian president orders recovery of $20 billion shipwreck treasure

  • California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

  • Residents frustrated as West Maui reopens for tourism since deadly fires

  • An exclusive inside-look at Israel's 'Oasis of Peace'

4000 evacuating in Iceland under threat of volcanic eruption

A series of earthquakes in Iceland have forced thousands to evacuate as authorities say the risk of a volcanic eruption is imminent. NBC's Kelly Cobiella has the latest on what residents there are facing. Nov. 14, 2023

