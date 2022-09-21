IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    49-year-old freshman joins college football team

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement

    01:24

  • Roughing the passer? Police investigating allegations fan slapped Cardinals quarterback

    00:50

  • Pilot killed when plane crashes during Reno Air Races

    00:55

  • Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports

    02:26

  • Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10M

    00:37

  • Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades

    03:19

  • Tennis legend Roger Federer announces his retirement

    02:31

  • Biden to meet with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

    01:25

  • Brett Favre's newly released texts shed light on role in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:27

  • Gisele Bündchen opens up about Tom Brady’s ‘un-retirement’

    00:59

  • Phoenix Suns owner suspended for racist, sexist behavior

    00:31

  • NBA punishes Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for workplace misconduct

    03:00

  • TV legend Dick Ebersol shares memories from his iconic career

    05:15

  • Ex-Chiefs assistant coach pleads guilty to DWI for crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    02:50

  • See how the Buffalo Bills' equipment staff helps pull off NFL games

    04:11

  • Iga Swiatek brings her US Open trophy to the TODAY plaza

    01:42

  • Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game

    00:21

  • Astros pitcher José Urquidy steps up to the plate for gender reveal

    00:56

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

    04:53

NBC News NOW

49-year-old freshman joins college football team

02:07

NBC News’ Sam Brock has the story of college freshman Ray Ruschel, a 49-year-old defensive lineman showing his North Dakota division three football team he has what it takes to compete. Sept. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    49-year-old freshman joins college football team

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement

    01:24

  • Roughing the passer? Police investigating allegations fan slapped Cardinals quarterback

    00:50

  • Pilot killed when plane crashes during Reno Air Races

    00:55

  • Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports

    02:26

  • Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10M

    00:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All