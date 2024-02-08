75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department

- Now Playing
75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department02:24
- UP NEXT
Family blames California school district after student injured by water bead gun03:29
Outrage grows after Palestinian American father stabbed in Texas02:16
Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide02:15
Snoop Dogg, Master P file lawsuit over cereal sabotage claims02:04
Haley outvoted by 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary01:47
Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients03:05
At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs02:54
After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment02:30
New York City Guardian Angels tackle man they claimed was a migrant on live TV00:58
Search for 5 U.S. Marines after helicopter crash in California01:28
Attorney General Garland announces completion of investigation in Biden's classified docs case01:03
Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found02:26
Nikki Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary00:56
Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage03:01
8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking02:59
At least 70 NYC housing employees charged in bribery bust02:08
NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts01:26
Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case02:01
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter02:07
- Now Playing
75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department02:24
- UP NEXT
Family blames California school district after student injured by water bead gun03:29
Outrage grows after Palestinian American father stabbed in Texas02:16
Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide02:15
Snoop Dogg, Master P file lawsuit over cereal sabotage claims02:04
Haley outvoted by 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary01:47
Play All