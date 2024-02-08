IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department

    Family blames California school district after student injured by water bead gun

  • Outrage grows after Palestinian American father stabbed in Texas

  • Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide

  • Snoop Dogg, Master P file lawsuit over cereal sabotage claims

  • Haley outvoted by 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary 

  • Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients

  • At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs

  • After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment

  • New York City Guardian Angels tackle man they claimed was a migrant on live TV

  • Search for 5 U.S. Marines after helicopter crash in California

  • Attorney General Garland announces completion of investigation in Biden's classified docs case

  • Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found

  • Nikki Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary

  • Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage

  • 8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

  • At least 70 NYC housing employees charged in bribery bust

  • NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts

  • Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

NBC News NOW

75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department

After her northern California hometown was devastated by wildfires in 2018, 75-year-old Mary Jarschke joined her local volunteer fire department to serve her community and put out the flames herself. NBC News' Kathy Park reports that the rookie firefighter will make history as the oldest cadet to complete the academy.Feb. 8, 2024

Best of NBC News

