    77-year-old charged in deadly Panama protest shooting

    Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

  • Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

  • Hamas video said to show street battles with Israeli forces in Gaza City

  • Israeli military video said to show destruction of Hamas tunnels in Gaza

  • Several people killed and injured by a huge blast in the northern Gaza Strip

  • U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out

  • Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on

  • Bakeries in northern Gaza close due to shortage of supplies

  • Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says

  • Deadly network: How Iran projects power through proxy militant groups

  • Alignment of goals between Iran and Gaza’s militants

  • Hezbollah: How Iran set up its most fearsome proxy army

  • Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have killed thousands of terrorists’

  • Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

  • Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

  • Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

77-year-old charged in deadly Panama protest shooting

A 77-year-old man has been charged with intentional homicide after shooting and killing two protesters that were blocking a road. Nov. 10, 2023

