Report: 80 percent of Americans cite Covid pandemic as a significant source of stress

Millions of Americans say the Covid-19 pandemic has caused them a significant amount of stress but experts warn that pandemic anxiety may have long term impacts even as more restrictions are lifted across the country. Research Assistant at Dartmouth College and Chapman University, Dr. Marie-Christine Nizzi, joins News NOW to discuss how the pandemic has impacted many people’s mental health and how to cope with that level of stress. June 28, 2021

