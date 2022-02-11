IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fire company in Pennysylvania suspended for allegedly making racist comments 02:16
Now Playing
9-year-old girl in critical condition after shot in road-rage incident in Houston 03:19
UP NEXT
U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact 05:58 Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says 01:27 Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations 01:45 FedEx driver details being shot at while on the job in Mississippi 04:13 Alabama residents fear return of infamous 'New York poop train' 02:38 Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California 02:06 Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states 03:19 Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl 02:10 Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure 01:49 Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process 03:59 Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump 04:06 Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns 00:27 Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 02:38 Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits 03:00 Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets 01:45 Watch: Tesla in autopilot crashes into North Carolina police vehicle 02:07 Possible remains of Colorado teen found 10 years after her disappearance 01:44 Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades 03:56 9-year-old girl in critical condition after shot in road-rage incident in Houston 03:19
Officials in Houston say 9-year-old Ashanti Grant is in critical condition after being shot in the head while riding to the grocery store with her family. Authorities in Houston are grappling with how to decrease gun violence as an uptick in children being gunned down continues.
Feb. 11, 2022 Read More Fire company in Pennysylvania suspended for allegedly making racist comments 02:16
Now Playing
9-year-old girl in critical condition after shot in road-rage incident in Houston 03:19
UP NEXT
U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact 05:58 Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says 01:27 Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations 01:45 FedEx driver details being shot at while on the job in Mississippi 04:13