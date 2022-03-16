IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany

    02:38

  • D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41

  • How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

  • Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

    01:17

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • What to expect from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination hearings

    02:33

  • Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes

    04:35

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges

    03:11

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress

    04:08

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32

  • As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06

  • Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

    02:22

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

NBC News NOW

90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

01:54

A Wisconsin woman turning 90 years old received hundreds of birthday cards after her friend’s mission to collect celebratory cards turned viral with strangers all over the U.S. wishing Gerry Kleppesch a happy birthday. NBC News’ Kate Snow has more on the story. March 16, 2022

  • Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany

    02:38

  • D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41

  • How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All