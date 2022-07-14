IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th

NBC News NOW

988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is replacing its 10-digit phone number with 988 on July 16th, which plans on becoming the 911 for mental health emergencies across the U.S. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on concerns that some states are not fully prepared for the transition as public health officials claim they need more resources. July 14, 2022

