A closer look at Russian oligarchs as DOJ launches new task force 'KleptoCapture'
Russian oligarchs are under serious pressure since the invasion of Ukraine with the Justice Department launching “KleptoCapture” a task force targeting their assets. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains what exactly an oligarch is after President Biden said the U.S. is moving to sanction this elite group of Russians in his State of the Union address. March 3, 2022
