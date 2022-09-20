IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A glimpse into Queen Elizabeth's life in her own words

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    World bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

    08:03

  • How do younger generations view the British monarchy?

    02:44

  • Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

    05:41

  • Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III

    02:51

  • Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

    01:01

  • ‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    01:38

  • King Charles III bids emotional goodbye to queen at her funeral

    05:08

  • See the sights and sounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:08

  • The 'breaking of the wand' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral explained

    01:25

  • Queen’s coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel for committal service

    05:04

  • Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

    10:09

  • Members of Queen Elizabeth’s staff march alongside her coffin

    01:36

  • Watch key moments of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

    02:44

  • See Queen Elizabeth’s corgis await her coffin at Windsor Castle

    00:48

  • Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s final funeral procession

    46:02

  • Queen's 'final act' was bringing family together, People editor says

    05:39

  • Why Windsor Castle was the queen’s ‘home away from home’

    04:52

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares story of her parents meeting the queen

    07:44

  • Who was in Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle of friends?

    02:17

NBC News NOW

A glimpse into Queen Elizabeth's life in her own words

02:48

Queen Elizabeth II is in her final resting place after being buried at Windsor Castle as a part of a committal service at St. Georges Chapel. During her reign, her majesty saw the U.K. and world change before her eyes. Take a look at her remarkable life, in her own words. Sept. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A glimpse into Queen Elizabeth's life in her own words

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    World bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

    08:03

  • How do younger generations view the British monarchy?

    02:44

  • Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

    05:41

  • Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III

    02:51

  • Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

    01:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All